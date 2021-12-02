32 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

Six more COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,402.

The deceased are:

* A 42-year-old female from St Catherine

* A 66-year-old female from St Catherine

* An 83-year-old male from St Elizabeth

* A 39-year-old female from St Elizabeth

* A 37-year-old female from St Elizabeth whose death was previously under investigation

* An 87-year-old female from St Elizabeth whose death was previously under investigation

Meanwhile, there were 32 new cases with ages ranging from two to 92 years, pushing the total to 91,304.

Of the new cases, 15 are women and 17 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 11

* Kingston and St Andrew - 7

* St Mary - 3

* St James - 3

* Westmoreland - 2

* Hanover - 2

* St Thomas - 2

* St Elizabeth - 1

* Clarendon - 1

* Manchester - 0

* Trelawny - 0

* St Ann - 0

* Portland - 0

A total of 704 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 5.4%.

In the meantime, there were 36 more recoveries, increasing the total to 62,702.

Some 156 persons are in hospital with 34 being moderately ill, 14 severely ill and nine critically ill.

And 45,714 are at home.

