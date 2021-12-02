Alleged gunwoman and co-accused get new court date

WESTERN BUREAU:

Sudeen Hylton, the St James woman facing a murder charge arising from an incident in which Richard ‘Jimmy’ Baker, also of the western parish, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting; and her co-accused, Ceon Knight, appeared in the St James Parish Court on Monday but had the case against them put off until January 31, 2022.

Hylton and Knight were nabbed shortly after the alleged incident on August 12, when the vehicle in which they were travelling was chased down and intercepted by a police patrol.

While Hylton, who was represented by attorney Michael Hemmings, had her bail extended until her next scheduled appearance, Knight, who was unrepresented, was remanded in custody by presiding parish judge, Sasha Ashley.

During Monday’s proceedings, Hemmings told the court that Knight had requested additional time to determine if he would be able to retain the services of attorney-at-law Shelly-Ann Hyman, who had represented him in a previous hearing.

“Ms Hyman has asked me to inform the court that legal representation is to be settled, and Mr Knight indicates that he needs to have a discussion with his father to have Ms Hyman represent him,” Hemmings told the judge.

The court was also told that the prosecution’s case file is incomplete, as the post-mortem report is still outstanding and additional statements have not yet been received.

According to the allegations, on August 12, Baker was driving along the Salt Spring main road when he stopped to do some checks on his vehicle. A white Toyota Axio motor car drove up beside him and the occupants fired several shots at him, hitting him multiple times.

Baker managed to drive away from the scene and shortly afterwards encountered a police patrol and reported to them what had transpired, including a description of the car in which his attackers were travelling and the direction in which they went. He was subsequently transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Acting on the information they got, the policed tracked down the vehicle as it entered Sam Sharpe Square, and Hylton, who was the driver, and Knight were arrested. They were subsequently charged for a range of offences, including murder.