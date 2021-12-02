Christmas comes early at Crescent Primary School

Christmas came in November for students of Crescent Primary School in St Catherine after the school was transformed into an entertainment zone, courtesy of Giveback Jamaica Foundation.

Last Friday’s function was attended by a number of students who are sponsored under the ‘Bellyful Programme’, which provided lunch and transportation.

Christmas in November was a pleasing novelty for the parents who accompanied their children, and Kemara Reid was thankful that her eight-year-old son, Nathaniel Graham, was benefiting from the good cheer at his school.

“It helps him to be among his peers. It is pretty much appreciated, as it enlightened the students on proper dining etiquette. They have all been affected by the pandemic, so any positive interactions can only be effective,” Reid said.

Her views were supported by Nicole Williams, who was in the company of her nine-year-old son, Aijahlon Williams.

“I think the goodness of this organisation must be recognised. In these difficult times when giving is rare, this novel gesture for the less fortunate must be appreciated,” Williams said.

President of the United States-based non-profit organisation, Hopeton Brown, said that Give Back Jamaica will continue to bring smiles to the faces of students, parents and teachers.

“The aim is to have these recipients and their parents dine in fine style,” Dr Evelyn Richardson said. Proper cutlery, no plastic, should be used. They (the guests) should dine in fine style and that’s what is being done here today.”

The many smiles reflected their enjoyment of the scrumptious feast, which consisted of escoveitched fish, curried goat, fried chicken, barbecue chicken, accompanied by fried rice, gungo rice and a salad.

Also on offer were Christmas cake, ice cream and fruit juice.

Principal of Crescent Primary, Harris Francis, endorsed the early Yuletide treat as a “kind gesture” from a group that is headed by a past student of the institution.

“This means so much for the students and all of us,” Francis said. “Dr Evelyn Richardson is passionate about the students welfare. She remembers her hardship while attending this school, so she and her group continue to give and we are very pleased.”

Janet Naughty, a teacher at the school, coordinated the evening’s activities.

The event was capped by Melissa Brown, who sang her way into the hearts of onlookers.

Christmas in November was sponsored to the tune of $250,000.

