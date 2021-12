Residents of My Father’s House compound of the Mustard Seed Communities are in for a bright Christmas following ARC Manufacturing Limited’s donation of paint and supplies to refurbish four of the facility’s dorms. Making the presentation, Sherlette Holness, senior manager, Projects & Retail Sales (centre), was joined by Mustard Seed’s Camille Bromfield, senior supervisor (left), and Ezlyn Mckenzie, administrator (right) during the handover.