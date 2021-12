COVID-19 patients have access to more comfortable accommodations with the commissioning of a field hospital at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI). Here, Nigel Holness (right), managing director of CIBC FirstCaribbean, presents a cheque to Dr Carl Bruce, medical chief of staff, UHWI, in support of emergency expansion efforts to add modular hardwall tent structures to the accident and emergency areas, which have been overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.