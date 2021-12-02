Corporate Hands | NCB Foundation gifts school with tablets

Students of the Marlie Mount Primary & Infant School were grateful to receive a gift of eight tablets from NCB Foundation to support the schools’ signature programmes, namely the AQuester Programme and Marlie Critical Analysis and Remediation Emphasis (CARE). The programmes are geared towards improving the academic prowess of the students who are excelling or require remedial work. The programmes require the use of devices to support their successful execution as they are administered virtually. Team members from the Old Harbour Branch visited the school recently to officially hand over the devices to select students enrolled in the programmes. Pictured from left with students from the Infant Department are: Handel Smallwood, retail sales officer, NCB Old Harbour; Calvin Harris, principal, Marlie Mount Primary & Infant School; Shelly-Ann Allen, branch manager, NCB Old Harbour; and Kimone Dawkins, infant coordinator, Marlie Mount Primary & Infant School.