Corporate Hands | Pocket Rocket Foundation gives students scholarships

On November 26, nine-time world champion and founder of the Pocket Rocket Foundation, Ambassador Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, officially handed over scholarship cheques to five student-athletes who are recipients of the Pocket Rocket Foundation annual scholarship. These five students bring to 55 the number of students who have benefited from academic scholarships from the Pocket Rocket Foundation since its inception in 2012. From left are: Manchester High’s Kimesha Beckford, St Jago High’s Tafada Wright, Holmwood Technical’s Anecia Taylor, St Andrew High’s Olivia Peterkin and Wolmer’s Boys’ Malachi King. At the handover ceremony held at the Wolmer’s Girls’ High School, each second to fifth form student received a cheque for $50,000, with sixth form students receiving $60,000. They also received grocery baskets from Fraser-Pryce’s long-time sponsor, GraceKennedy Limited, as well as Sangster’s Book Store and Hi-Lo Supermarket vouchers, each valued at $10,000, and call credit courtesy of Digicel Jamaica.