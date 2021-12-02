Corporate Hands | Toll Authority supports education

Minister of Education, Youth, and Information Fayval Williams (centre) joins Minister of Transport and Mining Robert Montague (second left); and Chief Executive Officer of the Toll Authority, Lerone Laing (left), in presenting tablets to benefit students from rural schools. The devices, donated by the Toll Authority, were handed over at the Ministry of Transport and Mining in Kingston on Tuesday. Receiving the tablets are students from Iona High School in St Ann, Anastacia Henry (foreground) and Tewalie Reid (third right); principal of St Ann’s Bay Primary Trevor Cole (second right); and guidance counsellor at Iona High School, Kareen Purcell Bourne.