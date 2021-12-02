Earth Today | FLOW employees tackle dirty beaches

STAFF VOLUNTEERS at FLOW Jamaica recently demonstrated their commitment to environmental health by removing close to 100 bags of garbage and plastic bottles from three of Jamaica’s beaches.

The activities were carried out at the Sirgany Beach in Kingston, New Causeway Fishing Village (Dyke Road) in St Catherine, and The Meeting Place Fishing Village in St James, ahead of the company’s annual Mission Week, observed this year from November 15-19.

The activities were also in support of the Jamaica Environment Trust’s (JET’s) coastal clean-up drive.

“We were happy to support JET on this project as part of our own Mission Week focus on helping to build resilient communities through environment cleansing. As a business, we are committed to making meaningful and lasting contributions to the communities in which our staff members live and work,” said Ceila Morgan, manager of communications at FLOW.

Programmes Director at JET Lauren Creary was appreciative of FLOW’s involvement in the clean-up.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We welcome partnerships with groups like FLOW every year,” she said. “It’s very important to remove this garbage from the environment and the ocean before it becomes marine litter. We also have to acknowledge that everyone contributes to this issue, and the garbage that is not disposed of properly, ultimately ends up on our coastline.”

Mission Week 2021 is a company-wide initiative where employees across Liberty Latin America (LLA) contribute their time, energy, and knowledge to positively impact the communities they serve. FLOW Jamaica is a subsidiary of LLA.

Employees join with the Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation, Cable & Wireless Panama Foundation, Jamaica’s FLOW Foundation, Liberty Puerto Rico Foundation, and Fundación VTR to extend their reach and provide even greater community support through volunteer efforts.