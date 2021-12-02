Policeman freed of wounding charge

Police Corporal Damion Auld has been freed in the Home Circuit Court of the 2015 shooting of a man in Kingston.

It was alleged that Auld shot the complainant in his back.

The prosecution led evidence that the police searched three men including the complainant and nothing illegal was found on them.

After the complainant walked off Auld allegedly fired at him.

The incident happened at the intersection of Law Street and East Street in downtown Kingston.

Following an investigation, the policeman was charged with wounding with intent.

During cross-examination on Tuesday, a prosecution witness admitted that there was a struggle between Auld and two of the men.

The witness said the struggle resulted in the policeman’s firearm being discharged.

The prosecution then offered no further evidence against Auld.

Queen’s Counsel Peter Champagnie and attorney-at-law Richard Lynch represented Auld.

