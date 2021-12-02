Prosecution to appeal 12-year sentence for man convicted of two murders

Livern Barrett, Senior Staff Reporter

Prosecutors have given the first indication that they will be appealing a sentence for a murder conviction.

It comes after Justice Bertram Morrison sentenced a Westmoreland man who pleaded guilty to two murders to 12 years in prison for each killing.

The sentences are to run at the same time.

Justice Morrison handed down the sentence for Linden Powell in the Hanover Circuit Court this morning.

Prosecutors were given a limited right of appeal after Parliament passed the Judicature (Appellate Jurisdiction) (Amendment) Act 2021 and the Judicature (Parish Courts) (Amendment) Act 2021 in October this year.

The legislation came into effect on November 2, legal insiders disclosed.

Powell is one of six men who were found not guilty of various breaches of the anti-gang legislation during the Kings Valley gang trial in July last year.

More details to come.

