TEF to invest $1 billion to upgrade Montego Bay's hip strip

The Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) will be spending approximately $1 billion to upgrade the Hip Strip, located along Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in Montego Bay, St James.

“We are going to upgrade the entire Hip Strip from the roundabout at KFC straight to Dead End [Beach]. We are spending $1 billion for the upgrading,” said TEF Chairman Godfrey Dyer.

He was speaking at the St James Municipal Corporation's Multi-Sectorial Forum held at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre on Monday.

The proposed Hip Strip development incorporates physical improvements and new product development, with the scope of works to include widening sidewalks, rerouting overhead utility cables underground, creating thematic facades and other renovations to further boost the aesthetic appeal of the city.

“We have advertised already for architects to do designs, and the applications have come in. We will be looking at the applications over this week because we want to start very early in the new year,” Dyer indicated.

“Once we have the designs put together, we will be having meetings like these to show Montego Bay what the plan is and what we will be doing there,” he added.

Dyer noted that the TEF is committed to making Montego Bay a “beautiful city” for both tourists and locals alike.

The St James Municipal Corporation's Multi-Sectorial Forum was held under the theme 'Building & Sustaining a Resilient City'.

The event featured heads of agencies and other stakeholders making presentations on topics related to health, disaster risk management, infrastructure and traffic management, policing strategies, COVID-19, and vaccination, among others.

- JIS News

