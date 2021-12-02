Transformation unit seeks to consolidate administrative, support functions

The Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU) will be seeking Cabinet approval for the establishment of the Shared Corporate Services Department, following the successful pilots of Human Resource (HR) Management and Internal Audit Shared Services.

This was revealed by the Executive Director, TIU, Maria Thompson Walters.

“While there has been a policy decision around the establishment of Shared Corporate Services, we have now proven the business case. Both HR and internal audit have operated very well. We have seen the increase in efficiency and we will now move towards getting the formal approval for the establishment of the department,” said Thompson Walters.

She noted that the pilot for HR ended in September 2021 while the internal audit pilot will end in January 2022.

Shared Corporate Services involves the consolidation of certain administrative and support functions that are now performed in ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) into a single entity. Functions being moved into a shared arrangement are HR management, internal audit, finance and accounting, procurement, asset management, information and communications technology (ICT), and public relations and communication.

“We will transition HR shared services to business as usual first and then begin to roll other entities into the HR shared services. We will do the same with internal audit in about two or three months after HR shared services,” Thompson Walters informed, noting that the pilots for other shared services will commence in 2022.

She further indicated that technology has played an integral role in the delivery of shared services, through the use of the MyHR+ and TeamMate+ systems for HR and internal audit, respectively.

“For HR, we have been able to adapt to COVID-19 seamlessly because all of our information is run through the MyHR+ system. Our colleagues in the shared services have been able to work from home… and there was absolutely no break in the service that we provided,” she noted.

Thompson Walters also pointed out that for internal audit, the second round of audits for multiple MDAs are in progress, having successfully completed the first round.

She emphasised that process simplification and standardisation, improved utilisation of resources, automation, effective performance management and control, continuous improvement, organisation design and customer focus will continue to be the efficiency gains to be derived from the establishment of Shared Corporate Services in the public sector.

The TIU, which is housed in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, is responsible for implementing projects to drive efficiency and effectiveness in the public sector.