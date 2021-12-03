Man charged for Spanish Town burglary, wounding

A St Catherine man who is alleged to have been among two others who broke into a house on Windsor Road in Spanish Town in the parish and injured an occupant during a robbery has been charged.

Charged with unlawful wounding, burglary, and robbery with aggravation is Andre Simmonds, otherwise called Messie, of Old Harbour Road in Spanish Town.

Reports are that on September 11, Simmonds and his alleged cronies kicked open the door to a dwelling.

Upon entering, they reportedly robbed the occupants of an undetermined sum of money and escaped in Simmonds' motor car.

Simmonds was held during an operation and placed in police custody.

An investigation was launched and an identification parade held, during which time he was positively identified.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, December 7 to answer to the charges.

