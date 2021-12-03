Meadowrest boosts security to crack down on indiscipline

Rasbert Turner/Gleaner Writer

The management of the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens in St Catherine has mobilised security changes to clamp down on indiscipline by some mourners.

The reinforcement comes in the wake of Wednesday's fracas at the St Catherine cemetery in which a security guard was stabbed and shots fired.

Yanique Brown, a manager at Meadowrest, said that plans are in train to head off conflict similar to that which disrupted interment proceedings.

"Our security team is still working on strategies to secure the safety of mourners, visitors, and workers. This is to prevent issues like yesterday from recurring," Brown told The Gleaner.

''We need to have a common understanding, as it is a business, and mutual respect and understanding is needed," she said.

The manager is urging mourners and well-wishers to exercise restraint in the conduct of final rites.

Wednesday's scuffle led to the gate being locked for a period until it was opened by the police, who maintained a presence until some normality was returned.

The main road leading to the cemetery had been gridlocked with hearses, resulting in delays for some burials.

Several persons were detained by the police.

Funeral home stakeholders said that safety is crucial to the efficient operation of the cemetery.

"The place start out all right this morning and I hope there will be no bad vibes anytime soon," Marjorie Benneth, a funeral home employee, told The Gleaner on Thursday.

"The place wasn't nice yesterday (Wednesday), as people have to be running for cover. It needs to stop."

