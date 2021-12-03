St James municipality donates $250K to 10-y-o MoBay shooting victim

The St James Municipal Corporation today donated $250,000 towards medical expenses for 10-year-old Calyssa Walker, who was shot and injured by gunmen during a high-speed car chase in Montego Bay on October 6.

Montego Bay Mayor Leeroy Williams presented the financial contribution to young Calyssa and her mother, Kelly-Ann Reece, at a brief ceremony at the municipal corporation building this morning.

Calyssa was one of five bystanders who were injured in the October 6 shootout that resulted in the deaths of three men following a car chase into Montego Bay's downtown district.

READ: 10-y-o MoBay shooting victim needs help for cochlear implant surgery

Leon Brown, a 27-year-old bartender of Williams Street in Montego Bay; 20-year-old Rashard 'Black Man' Watson, of Lime Tree Lane in the Glendevon community; and 18-year-old Robert 'Ten Ten' Headley, of King Street in Montego Bay, were killed in the attack.

According to police reports, the shooting was gang-related.

During the incident, which unfolded at 2:00 p.m., Calyssa was shot in the head and suffered hearing loss in her left ear along with loss of balance and constant pain.

She needs a cochlear implant surgery, which costs US$50,000 or J$7.8 million, to restore her hearing.

A cochlear implant, when installed, electrically stimulates the ear's inner nerve and helps to alleviate hearing loss.

How you can help Calyssa Walker

Donations: Bank of Nova Scotia Sam Sharpe Square branch account number 1006493.

Calls: Kelly-Ann Reece at 876-434-9497.

- Christopher Thomas

