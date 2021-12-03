Two men shot in Elgin Town, Hanover

The Lucea Police in Hanover are now searching for clues at a crime scene in Elgin Town where two men were shot and injured by armed men on Friday morning.

It is reported that shortly after 8 a.m, the two men were walking along a dirt track which leads to their home, when they were ambushed and shot multiple times by armed men.

The gunmen escaped on foot in the area.

The police were summoned and the wounded men rushed to the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea.

Last week, there was another murder in the community.

The killing is believed to be gang-related.

