US donates $29 million to support Jamaica’s COVID-19 vaccine implementation programme

The United States is to provide Jamaica with US$190,000 or approximately J$29 million to support the country's COVID-19 response programme.

The funds, which are being provided through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Caribbean Regional Office and its COVID-19 International Vaccine Implementation and Evaluation Programme, are to aid in staff training and the procurement of supplies including mobile beds, oxygen, emergency trollies, and tents.

The funding provided will also aid in the retention of staff to support vaccine rollout.

This donation builds on a total J$1.8 billion (US$12M) the US has provided toward Jamaica's national COVID-19 response since the onset of the pandemic.

The CDC Caribbean Regional Office also facilitated a partnership with Peace Corps and Jamaica's Ministry of Health & Wellness through which Peace Crops will provide additional human resource support to the vaccination rapid response efforts.

On Thursday, a mobile COVID-19 vaccination roll-out at the University of Technology, Jamaica, which was supported under this project, was attended by both US CDC and Peace Corps representatives.

