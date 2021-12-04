AK47 rifle and ammunition seized in St Catherine, man arrested
The police are reporting the seizure of an AK47 rifle, a nine millimetre pistol, and 25 rounds of ammunition during a joint operation along Clayton Close in Spanish Town, St Catherine today.
It is reported that about 5:15 a.m., an operation was conducted at a premises where a person of interest was being sought.
According to the police, the man was found in a car with the pistol and 18 rounds of ammunition.
A search of the yard revealed an additional seven 9mm rounds of ammunition.
Minutes later, the assault rifle was found wrapped in a towel under a metal container, according to the police.
The man was arrested and taken into custody.
