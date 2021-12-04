AK47 rifle and ammunition seized in St Catherine, man arrested

The police are reporting the seizure of an AK47 rifle, a nine millimetre pistol, and 25 rounds of ammunition during a joint operation along Clayton Close in Spanish Town, St Catherine today.

It is reported that about 5:15 a.m., an operation was conducted at a premises where a person of interest was being sought.

According to the police, the man was found in a car with the pistol and 18 rounds of ammunition.

A search of the yard revealed an additional seven 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Minutes later, the assault rifle was found wrapped in a towel under a metal container, according to the police.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The man was arrested and taken into custody.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.