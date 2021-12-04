District constable, attacker killed in Manchester

A 53-year-old district constable died last night after being wounded during a gun attack in Abbey Gardens off the Hatfield Main Road, west of Mandeville.

His attacker, who is yet to be identified but believed to be in his 50s, was also killed.

The police say about 10 o'clock, district constable Dwight Gregory was leaving the No Limits Bar when he was pounced upon by a gunman.

A tussle reportedly ensued and a number of gunshots were fired.

The bodies of both men with bullet wounds were later found on an embankment.

The police say a Smith and Wesson revolver with four cartridges and one spent casing and a Smith and Wesson pistol with twelve 9mm cartridges were seized.

Eight 9mm cartridges were taken from the pocket of the gunman.

Six 9mm spent casings and one 9mm cartridge were also seized.

