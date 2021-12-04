Rocky Point, Clarendon under curfew

Rocky Point in Clarendon has been placed under a 48-hour curfew.

The security measure started at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 03.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North - Along an imaginary line approximately 2 kilometres from the entrance to the Rocky Point community to Willis Store at the eastern boundary.

East - Along an imaginary line approximately 2.5 kilometres from Willis Store to the Puerto Penasco Beach at the southern boundary.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

South - Along the coast line approximately 1.5 kilometres of the Puerto Penasco Beach from the eastern boundary to the river bank at the western boundary.

West - Along an imaginary line approximately 2.4 kilometres from the river bank at the southern boundary to the entrance of the Rocky Point community.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.