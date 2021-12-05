48 new COVID-19 infections, three more fatalities

Jamaica has recorded three more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 2,410.

The deceased are an 89-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew, a 54-year-old man from St Mary whose death was previously under investigation, and a 75-year-old woman from St Catherine.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between December 1 and 3.

Meanwhile, there were 48 new infections with ages ranging from three months to 95 years, pushing the total to 91,469.

Of the new cases, 27 are women and 21 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 15

* Kingston and St Andrew - 8

* St James -7

* St Mary - 4

* Clarendon - 3

* Westmoreland - 3

* St Ann - 3

* Hanover -2

* Manchester - 1

* St Elizabeth - 1

* St Thomas - 1

* Trelawny -0

* Portland - 0

A total of 818 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 6.3%.

In the meantime, there were 118 more recoveries, increasing the total to 62,942.

Some 136 persons are in hospital with 20 being moderately ill, 17 severely ill and 10 critically ill.

And 22,283 persons are at home in quarantine.

