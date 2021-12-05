Advertorial | Flow connects over 500 communities to its fibre fast network

Flow continues to connect Jamaicans to what matters most - family and friends, business, work, school and entertainment.

The company has invested $200 million over the past three years (up to December 2020) to build out its fibre network and connect thousands of customers.

In 2020, Flow connected 250 communities and since 2021, it has expanded into more than 240 communities.

With fibrefast speeds now available, customers can access the many opportunities in the online space to enable their progress.

The major communities, residential and commercial developments now on Flow's fibrefast network since January 2021 are:

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

St Ann

· Beechamville

· Discovery Bay

· Discovery Bay | Dry Harbour | Dairy Pen

· Fortland Road

· Moneague Gardens

· Orange Park | Beulah Park

· Polo Villas

· Priory

· Richmond Phase 3 (The Crest)

· Rio Hoe

· Runaway Bay

· The Village Hotel

· Windsor Heights

· Landovery Farms

· Pyramid Point | Spectacular Heights Phase 1

· Villa Lido

· Content Gardens

· Prospect College

· Claremont Town Centre

· Tanglewood

· White River | Ocho Rios

· Cardiff Hall

· Kimmer | Clayground

· Kimmer | Clayground | Bamboo

· Discovery Bay | Old Folly

· Roaring River

St Mary

· Boscobel

· Port Maria

· Three Hills

· Stockholm Park

· The Savelon

· Grant Hill

· All In One Apts – Marvin's Park

· Cox Street

· Retreat

Portland

· Bayshore Plaza

· Buff Bay

· Snow Hill | St Margarets Bay Heights

· Jamaica Palace Hotel

· Woodstock |Woodstock Point

· Woodstock

· Connoit | San San

St Thomas

· Taylor Land | Bull Bay

· Palm Beach Estates | Pleasant View

· Harbour View | Wicki Wacki

· Bath

· Riverview Estate

· Leith Hall

Clarendon

· Frankfield

· Longville Vista

· Monymusk Glades Phase 1

· Palmetto Pen

· Newlands Clarendon Park

· Cornerstone Savers Club

· Faith Tabernacle

· Flemington

· Savanna Cross

Manchester

· Five Talent Apartments

· Mega Mart

· Moorland Manor

· Newport

· Our Lady of Hope Basic School

· Top Greenvale Confidence Avenue

· Trinity

· Spalding Town Centre

· Thompson Close

· Penfield

St Elizabeth

· Brompton Manor

· Fern Village Shopping Centre

· Junction

· Lacovia

· Luana Phase 2

· Santa Cruz

· Newell North

· Newell South

· Dr. Rock Road

Westmoreland

· Burnt Savannah

· Culloden Villas

· Geneva

· Masemure Meadows

· Mount Pleasant Development

· Negril

- Good Hope

- Lighthouse

- Sheffield

- Town Centre

- West End

- Whitehall Housing Scheme

- Paradiso at South Sea Park Phase 1

- Seaton Park

· The Palms at Paradise

· Three Mile River

· Westbay at South Sea Park

· Winchester Housing Development

· Frome

· Mosquito Valley

· Petersfield|Shrewsbury

Hanover

· Johnson Town

· Lucea | Kew Bridge

· March Town | Cave Valley

· Orange Bay | Logwood

· The Point - Ocean Pointe

St James

· Bogue Exit

· Maroon Town

· Spring Garden Development

· Bickersteth|Richmond Hill

· Fairview | Montego Bay

· Paradise Bay - Lot 2 Reading

· Martha Brae

Trelawny

· Good Hope

· Stone Brook Manor Phase 2

· Falmouth

· Market Street

· Duke Street

· Rock

· Town Centre

Kingston & St Andrew

· Apartments at Belair

· Beaconfield Manor Apartments

· Casa de Paddington

· Cockburn Pen

· Denham Town

· Elizabeth Manor

· Greenwich Town/Central Road

· Irish Town

· Kingston Cross Roads | Carlton South (Phase 1)

· Kingston Downtown | Carlton South (Phase 2)

· Long Lane

· Marie Manor - 42 Russell Heights

· Ministry Of Finance | Saxthorpe Ave

· Natures Preservation

· 11 Kempton Avenue

· 20 Merrivale Avenue

· 21 Westlake Avenue

· 27 Blisset Avenue

· 65 Gardenia Avenue

· 8 Widcombe Close

· Passmore Town

· Silverbrook Estate

· Syxx

· Temple Hall

· The Hazeltine

· The Keeylz

· Calabar High

· Edge Estates

· Casa de Lusso

· The Avery

· Mountain View Avenue

· First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union

· 6 Ashenheim Road

· 9 Wellington Street

· Central Avenue

· Coopers Hill

· Kensington Gate Apartments

· Ministry of Health | Shalimar Avenue

· 37 Blue Castle Drive

· White Lane

· Palms of Ravinia

· 24 Millsborough Ave

· Belvedere Square (Restoration)

· 8 Stuarton Crescent

· JAMCEL - 96c Molynes Road

· Caledonia Medical Lab

· Progressive Grocers

· Merrivale Avenue, No.26

· Topaz Manor

· 5 Holborn Road

· Portview Apartments

· Maxfield Avenue | Whitfield Town

· 9 Cherry Drive

· 22 Seymour Avenue

· Walkers Hill Road | Woodlands | Burnside Hill

· Bella Casa

· Beverley Hills (Pilot)

· Rock Hall

· Jacks Hill Road

· Coopers Hill | Shoucair Circle

· La Gentry Apartments - 2 Fairdene Avenue

· Medinah - Salisbury Avenue, 21

· Stewarts Auto_50 Hagley Park Road

· 36 Darley Crescent

· 12 Ottawa Avenue

· Balmoral Avenue | Ballater Avenue

· Phoenix Avenue

· Plantation Heights

· Golding Avenue

· Padmore

· Cereza 5_5 Cherry Drive

· Six Winston_6 Winston Avenue

· Bushy Park

St. Catherine

· Bannister

· Bartons

· Bogwalk | Magazine Lane

· Bowers Drive

· Church Pen

· Colbeck Heights

· Cross Roads, Linstead

· Homestead

· Irish Pen

· Kitson Town

· Lakes Pen

· Linstead TC

· Lloyds Pen

· Macca Tree

· Phoenix Park Phase 3 of 5

· Phoenix Park Phase 4 of 5

· Rosehall | Washington Drive

· Silver Sun Estates

· Spanish Town Hospital

· Spring Village

· Trade Winds Citrus | Bog Walk

· Sevens Estate | May Pen

· Gordon Pen | Hanson Ave

· Darling Pen

· Balmoral Avenue

· March Pen

· Point Hill

· Hampshire | Riversdale

· Three Miles

· West Prospect

· Three Miles | Hagley Park Road

· Innswood High School

· Browns Hall

· Watermount

· Faiths Pen

· Anglins Avenue

· Marley Hill

· Angels Haven

· Linstead TC North

· Lower Bartons

· Cross Roads, Linstead (Infill)

Fibrefast Network: 500+ communities and developments connected to fibre since January 2020

LTE: 97% population coverage | Over 77 new LTE sites since January 2020

1240+ communities connected since 2016

Flow... connecting more communities on Jamaicaʼs largest fibre network

- Advertorial