Man arrested after gun found in chicken coop
Published:Sunday | December 5, 2021 | 5:52 PM
The police today seized a Browning nine millimetre pistol and 18 rounds of ammunition during a snap raid along Oliver Road, Kingston 2.
Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that about 9:00 a.m., a yard was searched which resulted in the illegal weapon and the ammunition being found in a chicken coop.
A man was taken into custody in relation to the find.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.