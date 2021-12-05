Man arrested after gun found in chicken coop

The police today seized a Browning nine millimetre pistol and 18 rounds of ammunition during a snap raid along Oliver Road, Kingston 2.

Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that about 9:00 a.m., a yard was searched which resulted in the illegal weapon and the ammunition being found in a chicken coop.

A man was taken into custody in relation to the find.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.