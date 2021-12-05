St Andrew woman charged for fatal stabbing

A woman has been charged by the Kingston Central Police for the murder of 31-year-old Kayon Boyd who died after being stabbed during a fight along Princess Street in Kingston.

Charged is 42-year-old Tamara Lewis, otherwise called 'Tammy', of Greenvale Road, Nine Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew.

The police report that Lewis and Boyd had been having a prolonged series of disputes stemming from a shared partner.

According to the police, about 1:00 p.m. on Friday, both women ran into each other along Princess Street and engaged in a fight, during which Lewis used a scissors to stab Boyd in the chest.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Lewis was subsequently arrested and later charged.

