Two-week water disruption for sections of Clarendon

Residents in sections of Clarendon are being urged by the National Water Commission (NWC) to store water as they will be without piped supply for two weeks starting on Monday, December 6.

The NWC says operations at its Preddie Water Facility in the parish will be suspended from Monday, December 6 to Tuesday, December 21 to facilitate well rehabilitation activities at the facility.

It says the works are necessary to safeguard the viability of the well and to improve the overall efficiency of water supply operations.

Customers served by the system are being encouraged to store water for use during the disruption period.

The affected communities include the Preddie Housing Scheme, Gibraltar, Rest, Hope and Clifton.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

For the duration of the works, the trucked water supply scheduled below is implemented for the affected areas.

Areas Trucking dates

Preddie Housing Scheme December 8 - 10

Rest and Police Station December 11 - 12

Schools December 13 - 14

Hope December 15 - 16

Clifton December 17 -18

Gilbraltar December 19 - 20

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.