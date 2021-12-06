67 new cases of COVID-19, no death recorded

Jamaica on Sunday recorded 67 new cases of COVID-19, with ages ranging from one day to 92 years, pushing the total to 91,536.

Of the new infections, 21 are men and 46 are women.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Ann - 16

* St James -13

* Kingston and St Andrew - 11

* St Catherine - 6

* Hanover - 6

* Westmoreland - 5

* Portland - 3

* St Thomas - 3

* Clarendon - 1

* Manchester - 1

* Trelawny - 1

* St Mary - 1

* St Elizabeth - 0

A total of 952 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 7.7%.

Meanwhile, no additional death was recorded, keeping the tally at 2,410.

In the meantime, there were 154 more recoveries, increasing the total to 63,096.

Some 137 persons are in hospital with 20 being moderately ill, 14 severely ill and 10 critically ill.

And 20,960 persons are at home in quarantine.

