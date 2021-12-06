Accountant Jessica Wharp reported missing

The police are seeking the help of the public to locate 27-year-old St Catherine accountant Jessica Wharp who has been reported missing since Friday, December 03.

The police say Wharp, who is from Westchester in Portmore, is of a brown complexion, medium build and about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Reports from the Central Village Police are that about 1:00 p.m. Wharp was last seen boarding a bus wearing a white t-shirt, burgundy pants and white sneakers.

All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jessica Wharp is being asked to contact the Central Village Police at (876) 984-2644, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.