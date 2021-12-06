Clansman Gang Trial | Prosecution says court may have to compel Digicel to handover call data

The prosecution in the Clansman-One Don Gang trial this afternoon indicated that it may have to use the court's power to compel telecommunication company Digicel to provide call data records.

The prosecutor notified presiding judge Chief Justice Bryan Sykes of this possibility after informing the court that the police's communications forensic and cybersecurity unit has received the telephone records from Flow Jamaica.

The prosecutor, while updating the judge in the Home Circuit Court, said while the police have received the phone records from Flow, based on instructions received, the court might have to intervene via its powers.

The lead police investigator in the gang case had recently testified that the police had challenges obtaining the telephone data from the service providers and that the constabulary force was still awaiting the requested information.

The telephone records pertain to the cell phones that were collected from several of the 33 defendants and the three cell phones that were used by a former gang member to secretly record the conversation of alleged members of the gang including reputed leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan.

In the meantime, two of the phones that were used to record the conversations of the alleged gang members were tendered into evidence while the third was marked for identity.

Bryan and 32 other alleged gang members are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act.

The One Don Gang is a breakaway faction of the Clansman Gang.

