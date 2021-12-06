New Fortress Energy Foundation awards $26.5 million in scholarships

The New Fortress Energy (NFE) Foundation awarded over $26 million in tertiary scholarships to 50 students of The University of the West Indies, the University of Technology, Jamaica, and the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU).

The scholarship recipients include 18 students from the Caribbean Maritime University, 19 from The University of the West Indies, and 13 students from the University of Technology, Jamaica, each receiving either US$2,500 or US$5,000 towards their tuition.

Speaking at the handover ceremony held at The UWI, Mona, Fayval Williams, minister of education, youth and information, said: “Let me congratulate all our recipients on being awarded this very important scholarship to complete your degrees. I know it has not been easy, especially going through the pandemic over the past almost two years, but you stayed the course, and your academic achievement is a demonstration of your resilience,” she said. “I implore you all to keep up the good work. Finally, I know you will not forget where you’re coming from and the help you received.”

Williams thanked New Fortress Energy for the initiative.

“Your involvement and corporate giving over the years have been consistent and impressive, and we want to acknowledge this and say thank you,” she said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Professor Dale Webber, pro-vice-chancellor and principal at The UWI; Oneil Josephs, head of School of Engineering at UTech; and Professor Evan Duggan, interim president of the CMU, were present at the handover. They thanked the NFE.

Professor Duggan said” “This is an extremely important event for education in Jamaica, and for Jamaica. Those of us in the academic world and elsewhere have come to the conclusion that an investment in education and knowledge is the best dividend. And so, indeed, Jamaica says thanks as we look forward to the future benefits that we will all derive from these awards.”

Verona Carter, vice-president, New Fortress Energy, said; “On behalf of the entire NFE team, I’d like to congratulate all our scholarship recipients. This scholarship programme is about supporting the next generation of engineers, scientists, innovators or leaders through their journey to reach their fullest potential and to support nation-building.”

The NFE Foundation scholarship programme, now in its fifth year, targets tertiary students who are completing their first degree in an engineering or STEM discipline and who are from the most vulnerable socio-economic backgrounds, and so are in need of financial assistance to complete their degrees. The students are also required to have a GPA of 3.0 and above, and demonstrate strong leadership qualities and community involvement.