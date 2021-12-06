Pastor Everett Brown re-elected president of Seventh-day Adventist Church in Jamaica

Pastor Everett Brown was re-elected as president of the Seventh-day Adventist Church by delegates at the third (second quinquennial) session of the Jamaica Union Conference. Pastor Brown has been serving as head of the church since November 2010 and will continue to do so until 2025 when the current term expires.

“I know from experience that leadership of God’s church is demanding and challenging, but in humility and with great respect for God’s Church and the people that I have been asked by this delegation to serve, I accept the confidence and the trust that you have bestowed on me,” Brown said. “I am conscious that by God’s grace and the continued prayers and support of the membership of the Church, those persons who He will place in leadership to support me, will under God assist me to accomplish that which He has called us to do.”

Other elected officers are:

• Executive Secretary – Pastor Meric Dale Walker

• Treasurer – Pastor Adlai Blythe

• Vice President – Pastor Levi Johnson

• Associate Secretary – Elder Doreen Grant

• Associate Treasurers – Sis Sharon Barrett

Michael Thompson

• Children and Adolescent Ministries – Dr Lorraine Vernal

• Family Ministries – Pastor Roy Dennis

• Ministerial Secretary – Pastor Joseph Smith

• Health Ministries – Pastor Dudley Hosin

• Communications, Public Affairs and Religious Liberty – Elder Nigel Coke

• Sabbath School and Personal Ministries - Pastor Adrian Cotterell

• Stewardship and Trust Services - Pastor Roy Dennis

• Women’s Ministries – Dr Lorraine Vernal

• Youth Ministries – Pastor Dane Fletcher