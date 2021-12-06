Three wards escape from Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre

The Department of Correctional Services is reporting that three wards of the state earlier today absconded from the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre.

The department says they were discovered missing by a correctional officer during a regular check at the isolation section of the institution.

It was revealed that the ventilation area made of concrete was destroyed.

The department says it has notified the police and an investigation has been launched into locating the missing wards and the circumstances surrounding their escape.

Eighty wards are housed at the facility.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.