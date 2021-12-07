18 more COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Jamaica has recorded 18 more cases of COVID-19, with ages ranging from four months to 91 years, pushing the total to 91,554.

Of the new infections, 11 are women and seven are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Thomas - 4

* St James - 3

* St Catherine - 3

* Hanover - 3

* Westmoreland - 2

* Kingston and St Andrew - 1

* Manchester - 1

* Trelawny - 1

* St Ann - 0

* Portland - 0

* Clarendon - 0

* St Mary - 0

* St Elizabeth - 0

A total of 530 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 3.6%.

Meanwhile, one additional death was recorded, moving the tally at 2,411.

And one more fatality is under investigation, pushing the figure to 344.

In the meantime, there were 127 more recoveries, increasing the total to 63,223.

Some 130 persons are in hospital with 28 being moderately ill, 10 severely ill and nine critically ill.

And 19,786 persons are at home in quarantine.

