Alleged Pathways killer further remanded, psychiatric report not yet ready

Murder accused Andre Ruddock, who is charged for cutting the throat of a woman during an alleged ritual at a St James church, is to return to court on February 10 next year.

The matter, which was set for mention today, was adjourned in the Home Circuit Court after Justice Vinette Graham-Allen was told that Ruddock's forensic psychiatric report was not ready.

Ruddock is charged with the murder of 39-year-old Tanika Gardner during the October 17 alleged sacrificial ritual at the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in St James.

The court was told that Ruddock, who appeared remotely from his place of confinement, is yet to undergo his psychiatric evaluation.

His attorney Anthony Williams said the administrative process regarding payment for the evaluation was complex.

Williams, however, told the court that an agreement has since been reached to have the exercise done in the interim.

On the previous court appearance, Graham-Allen ordered that the specified evaluation be done and a report submitted to the court.

The matter was also ordered by the court to be expedited.

Today, Graham-Allen said she expects that when the matter is called up for mention on the new date both the defence and the prosecution will be in possession of the report.

Ruddock was further remanded.

