Green condemns murder of St Elizabeth teacher

Member of Parliament for South West St Elizabeth Floyd Green is condemning today’s brutal murder of teacher Chanel Smith.

Smith, 28, was gunned down this morning at the gate of the Sandy Bank Infant School, which is located in Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth, which is a part of Green’s constituency.

Smith was a teacher at the school.

The police have since launched a manhunt for the attackers.

“The police must leave no stones unturned in bringing these cowardly and vicious criminals to justice. I am appealing to anyone who has any information to please share it with the authorities. This act of cowardice cannot go unpunished,” said Green in a statement today.

Green indicated that he has contacted the Early Childhood Commission and the Ministry of Health and Wellness to provide counselling services to students and teachers.

“My deepest condolences to the members of the bereaved family, the school, friends and members of the community. Today is a sad day in St Elizabeth,” he said.

