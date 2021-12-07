New COVID curfew hours announced

Prime Minister Andrew Holness this afternoon announced new COVID-19 curfew hours.

The measure will run from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 from December 10 to January 13, 2022.

However, Jamaicans will get more time to be outdoors on Christmas Eve and on New Year's Eve.

On Christmas Eve, the curfew will begin at 1:00 a.m. on December 25 and New Year's Eve it will commence at 1 o'clock on New Year's morning.

Jamaica on Monday recorded 18 more cases of COVID-19, with ages ranging from four months to 91 years, pushing the total to 91,554.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Meanwhile, one additional death was recorded, moving the tally at 2,411.

Holness noted that the positivity rate and hospitalisation continue to decline.

He highlighted that 98% of those in hospital are unvaccinated.

He appealed to Jamaicans to get vaccinated.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.