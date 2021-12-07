Patterson, Golding for Jamaica republic discussion this Wednesday

THE HEAT is intensifying for Jamaica’s political leaders to cross a significant bridge ahead of August 2022, when the country celebrates 60 years of political independence from Britain. Following Barbados’ ditching of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth as its head of state days ago, various stakeholders have called for Jamaica to go the same route.

The temperature is expected to heighten this Wednesday, December 8, when former Prime Ministers P.J. Patterson and Bruce Golding; and former Minister of Education Ronnie Thwaites sit on The Bridge 99 FM to emphasise why Jamaica should be the next member of the Caribbean Community to say goodbye to the Queen.

The station’s boss, Bobby Clarke, said that this discussion is important for Jamaicans at home and abroad, hence the move by The Bridge 99 FM to air this special programme, which starts at 12:30 p.m. “In the final analysis, it is the people of Jamaica who will decide the country’s final decision in a referendum,” noted Clarke.

Last week, former Prime Minister Patterson wrote to Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Mark Golding urging them to move Jamaica to being a republic. “This plea is submitted for your gracious consideration to reflect our oneness and ignite hope for this and succeeding generations,” the former prime minister told both leaders.

Retired senior Parliamentarian Pearnel Charles Snr will join Thwaites to host this Wednesday’s current affairs discussion with Patterson and Golding on the benefits of Jamaica becoming a republic with a ceremonial president.