24 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths

Four more COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,415.

The deceased are a 60-year-old man from St Catherine, a 73-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew, an 89-year-old male from Ann, and an 81-year-old man from St Catherine.

Meanwhile, there were 24 new infections with ages ranging from four to 92 years, pushing the total to 91,578.

Of the new cases, 15 are women and nine are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

* Kingston and St Andrew - 10

* St Mary - 5

* St Ann - 3

* Clarendon - 2

* St Catherine - 1

* Hanover - 1

* Portland - 1

* St James - 1

* Manchester - 0

* St Elizabeth - 0

* Westmoreland - 0

* Trelawny – 0

* St Thomas - 0

A total of 682 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 5.1%.

In the meantime, there were 37 more recoveries, increasing the total to 63,260.

Some 132 persons are in hospital with 23 being moderately ill, 12 severely ill and nine critically ill.

And 19,584 persons are in quarantine at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.