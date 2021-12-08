February 21 trial date set for House Speaker, co-accused in illegal dumping case

The case of illegal dumping brought against House Speaker Marisa Dalrymple Philibert is to go on trial on February 21 next year in St Ann Parish Court today.

The date was set today when Dalrymple Philibert, who is also the Member of Parliament for South Trelawny, and her two co-accused appeared in court.

The three were given a summons by the police in August for breaches of the National Solid Waste Management Authority Act.

The police had reported that about midday on August 15 a team was conducting an operation along the main road in the Salem area in St Ann when a vehicle stopped along the roadway.

It is further reported that three persons then exited the vehicle and proceeded to remove cardboard boxes and other items of garbage from the car.

They were approached by the police and after being questioned the three were informed that they were breaching the country's waste management law and that they would be charged.

Attorneys-at-law Tom Tavares Finson and Peter Champagnie say their clients are maintaining their innocence.

- Carl Gilchrist

