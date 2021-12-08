Four men arrested following St Andrew gun seizure

Four men were arrested last night in St Andrew after the police seized an illegal gun.

The police say they will be questioned in the presence of their attorneys with a view of proffering charges.

It is reported that about 8:56 p.m. cops were conducting a stop and search operation at the intersection of Molynes Road and Sundown Crescent when the vehicle was stopped and the weapon found aboard.

All four occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody.

