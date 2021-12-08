Police in St Thomas probing separate cases of murder, rape

A man was shot and killed in 11 Miles, Bull Bay, St Thomas this morning.

The police say the shooting happened about 5:00 a.m. in a section of the community known as Ball Ground.

The victim has been identified by the alias 'Chop Chop'.

The police say several spent casings from an M16 rifle and a nine millimetre pistol were found at the scene, which is still being processed.

A motive is yet to be established for the killing.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Meanwhile, earlier this morning, police investigators were called to 11 Miles in relation to an attack on a woman in her home.

It is reported that the woman returned home from a wake in the community and went to bed.

It is further reported that she was awoken by a man who was standing over her.

According to reports from the police, the woman knew the intruder by face but not his name.

He reportedly proceeded to choke the woman, which caused her to become disoriented.

The intruder reportedly then had sex with the woman against her will and then fled.

The police say the door to the woman's house was damaged.

The attack happened some time after 1 o'clock Wednesday morning.

The police say investigators are seeking to determine if both incidents which happened hours apart in 11 Miles, Bull Bay are connected.

- Shanna Monteith

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.