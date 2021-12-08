Residents of Flanker, St James get garbage drums

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) on Tuesday distributed 20 garbage drums in the communities of Flanker and Providence Heights in St James.

They were donated under the entity's 'Drum a Di Gate' initiative, which aims to encourage proper waste disposal at the community level through the containerisation of garbage.

Dramaine Jones, acting regional operations manager at the Western Parks and Markets (WPM) Waste Management, handed over the bins to the residents.

He encouraged them to use the containers for what they are intended and to refrain from illegal dumping.

“We are now taking the opportunity to present drums to the community, which they can put at their gates [and] ensure that waste is properly bagged and stored until the trucks come and take it up,” Jones said.

“Also, what I am going to ask the community to do is to ensure that at all times you protect these drums, because while they containerise the wastes, we have to protect them as well,” he added.

Jones indicated that it is critical that residents keep their environment and community clean of solid wastes.

He pointed out that the 'Drum a Di Gate' initiative is an ongoing programme, noting that more drums will be distributed to other communities throughout Western Jamaica as soon as they are made available.

“So, we are using the opportunity to forge a partnership with the community, and we are looking forward, as soon as we have more drums, to create another opportunity to give some more to the community and ensure that we maintain some clean spaces for a clean Jamaica,” Jones said.

Flanker resident Catherine Cunningham, told JIS News that she is excited to receive a garbage drum of her own under the initiative, as, previously, she had to dispose of her garbage in a box.

Another resident, Shirley Robinson, pointed out that WPM did good by bringing the initiative to Flanker, as persons were in need of containers to properly dispose of their garbage.

“It is a good idea; it will make a lot of difference,” she noted.

