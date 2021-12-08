St James family left homeless following massive fire

A St James family has been left homeless after a massive fire this morning destroyed their home on Bread Lane in Paradise Crescent.

Firefighters say the blaze started about 11:00 a.m.

Units from the Freeport and the Ironshore fire stations along with 13 firefighters tackled the fire.

The blaze was subsequently brought under control with cooling down operations ongoing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Twenty-six-year-old Sherry James says her family of four was unable to save anything from their six-bedroom dwelling.

James says the family has been left devastated and is appealing to the public for assistance.

