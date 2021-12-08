Two more murders rock St James

WESTERN BUREAU:

Despite the various strategies employed to stem the rampant bloodletting in St James, criminals are continuing to create mayhem going into the final three weeks of the year as they churned out back-to-back murders in Salt Spring and Lilliput in a 72-hour span.

In the incidents, which occurred between Sunday night and Monday morning, 30-year-old Ivan ‘Sick Side’ White, a labourer of Barrett Hall in Lilliput, St James, and an unidentified man were the victims.

The first of the two incidents occurred in Salt Spring at approximately 11:40 p.m. Residents reportedly heard gunshots coming from a section of the roadway in Meggie Top and summoned the police.

When the police went to the location, they stumbled upon the body of a male along the roadway in a pool of blood. On close examination of the body, it was discovered that it had multiple gunshot wounds.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Investigators say the victim is of dark complexion, medium build, and approximately 5ft 3ins tall. It is believed that the deceased man, who was clad in a white T-shirt, blue jeans pants and was barefooted, was in his late 40s.

EARLY-MORNING SHOOTING

In the case of White, residents stated that at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, they heard heavy gunfire in the Barrett Hall section of Lilliput and summoned the police. While the police responded promptly, White’s bullet-riddled body was not discovered until about 8 a.m.

White was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was officially pronounced dead at the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

A senior police investigator told The Gleaner that while both incidents are under investigation, they have not yet established any motives for any of the two latest killings. They are also seeking the assistance of members of the public to identify the man killed in the Salt Spring.

“We are still trying to determine the motives behind both killings, and at the same time, we are also trying the get the identity of one of the victims,” the policeman said. “Both murders took place in separate communities during the COVID-19 curfew hours, so we cannot readily state a cause, especially since both communities have accounted for very low murders and criminal activities over recent months.”

A resident of Barrett Hall told The Gleaner that White was her close relative and claim he was not a bad person.

“Sick Side was neva really a troublemaker so it kinda hard fi know seh dem just shoot him dung like that,” the woman said. “A good little while wi don’t have nutten like this inna the area. Most a di youth dem start do dem little work pon construction site, so dem nuh too idle again.”

In the meantime, residents in Salt Spring have expressed concern over the recent incident, which they fear might spark other murders in their community.

“A good while now wi nuh really have no murder inna Salt Spring and wi hope a nuh tek the youth dem a tek up the gun dem again,” said an elderly shopkeeper. “Salt Spring have a way fi wen you hear seh one man get murder, wi always have couple more murders a follow, and wi nuh want nutten like that fi di Christmas.”

Since the start of the year, 148 persons have been murdered St James, which fits in the pattern of recent years. St James has consistently registered over 100 murders every year since 2006.