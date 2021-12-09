23 more COVID-19 cases, one new death

One more COVID-19 death has been recorded in Jamaica, pushing the tally to 2,416.

The deceased is a 91-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew.

Meanwhile, there were 23 new cases with ages ranging from three months to 96 years, pushing the total to 91,601.

Of the new cases, 14 are women and nine are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Thomas - 6

* St Catherine - 5

* Kingston and St Andrew - 5

* St James - 4

* Hanover – 1

* St Elizabeth - 1

* Westmoreland - 1

* Clarendon - 0

* Manchester - 0

* Trelawny - 0

* St Ann - 0

* Portland - 0

* St Mary - 0

A total of 635 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 4.4%.

In the meantime, there were 50 more recoveries, increasing the total to 63,310.

Some 124 persons are in hospital with 28 being moderately ill, nine severely ill and six critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 17,965 are at home.

