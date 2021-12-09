Businessman ‘Beachy Stout', co-accused further remanded

Businessman Everton 'Beachy Stout' McDonald, who is charged for the deaths of his two wives, is to return to court on February 3 next year when the matter will again be mentioned.

McDonald, 67, appeared remotely today in the Home Circuit Court to have his legal representation in both matters settled.

The court was informed that legal representation was settled in one of the cases.

In the case of the July 20, 2020 death of his second wife Tonia Hamilton-McDonald, the businessman is being represented by attorney Earl Hamilton.

Oscar Barnes is charged jointly with McDonald in that case.

Barnes is being represented by Ernest Davis.

No representation has been settled for McDonald in relation to the May 2, 2009 murder of his first wife Merlene 'Petal' McDonald.

Barnes was granted bail in May but he has not been able to take up the offer because his place of abode has not been approved.

At least two previous submissions have been rejected by the police.

His lawyer today presented another address to the investigating officer, who has been ordered by the court to complete checks by December 17.

Meanwhile, the court heard that documents are outstanding in the Tonia Hamilton-McDonald murder case.

It was however informed that the Crown is ready to proceed with Merlene McDonald matter.

Beachy Stout was previously represented by attorneys Bert Samuels and Matthew Hyatt, however, they have informed the court that those arrangements were in relation to an application for bail for McDonald, which was denied by the court.

The lawyers are to return disclosure materials to the prosecution by tomorrow so that arrangements can be made for the documents to be handed over to McDonald's new attorney.

Barnes was further remanded until December 20, while McDonald was remanded until February 3, 2022.

