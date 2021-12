From left: Yvonne Purcell, president, Nexus 101 Optimist Club of Kingston; Maxwell Coldspring, operations manager at the Maxfield Park Children’s Home; Stacey Halsall-Peart, chief operating officer, Advanced Integrated Systems; and Patricka Wiggan-Chambers, past lieutenant governor, Optimist International Caribbean District, talk about some of the features on the state-of-the-art photocopier that Advanced Integrated Systems gave to the Maxfield Park Children’s Home on Monday.