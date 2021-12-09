Corporate Hands | Canada contributes to communities

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange (third left) and Canadian High Commissioner Emina Tudakovic hold a symbolic cheque of CDN$25,000, representing Canada’s support for the National Shelter Programme. The presentation was made at the recent launch of the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives held at the high commission. Also present are Dr Tameka Peart, director of the National Shelter Programme, and Sharon Cockburn Robinson, acting director, Bureau of Gender Affairs. WHO IS THE MAN?