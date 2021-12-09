Corporate Hands | FANNE Promotions, corporate entities support UTech students

Geli–Anne Campbell (right), managing director, FANNE Promotions and Media Management Services Ltd, hands over boxes of TruSHAKE, NESTLE 3 in 1 coffee, Milo and cases of five-litre bottles of WATA to Robyn Murray (centre), president, University of Technology (UTech) Students’ Union Council, and Tavoy Barrett, vice-president, student services, UTech Students’ Union Council. Campbell, a UTech alumna, solicited support from corporate Jamaica to assist students who are at risk of food insecurity. The official handover took place recently at the university’s Papine campus.