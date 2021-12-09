Corporate Hands | NCB Foundation supports Kiwanis Club project

Members of the Kiwanis Club of CyberConnect were thrilled to receive a donation from NCB Foundation towards their annual Kiwanis Christmas Cheer Project. The initiative, which started in 2017, is aimed at bringing joy and comfort to patients and healthcare workers of the Bustamante Hospital for Children during the holiday season and will be executed in two phases this year. Members of the Kiwanis and NCB Foundation teams turned out to the first phase of the project, which consisted of assembling and decorating a Christmas tree in the accident and emergency area of the hospital on Saturday, December 4. The second phase will see the gifting of toys to approximately 150 children and the provision of Christmas meals to 50 healthcare workers on Christmas Day, a gesture which is sure to bring smiles to many. This is in keeping with the club’s mandate of supporting children and adults in Jamaica with education, health, nutrition and safety needs. Pictured from left are Lois Spence, project chairperson – Kiwanis Club of CyberConnect; Zonya Pryce, project officer – NCB Foundation; Nariesha Murray-Graham, President – Kiwanis Club of CyberConnect; and Velmore Lawrence, membership chairperson – Kiwanis Club of CyberConnect.